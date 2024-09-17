18 great photos of life at Balnamore Football Club 2007-10

By The Newsroom
Published 17th Sep 2024, 12:15 GMT
With the football season well and truly up and running, here’s a timely reminder of the important role local football clubs play in our community.

A delve in the Ballymoney Times archives has provided photographs from between 2007 and 2010 including awards dinners, sponsorship presentations, and some match action from Fulton Park.

Have you some sporting success to share? We'd love to hear from you.

Joe Connor, receives the Balnamore FC 'Player's Player of the Year' award from team boss, Steven 'Beetle' Blair in 2009. Included is young Chris Blair.

Willie Doey challenges for the ball during a charity football match between the 'married and 'single men' at Balnamore back in 2008 which was joinly organised by Balnamore FC and Mill Youth Club to raise funds for the Royal Belfast Hospital for Sick Children.

Pictured in 2008 (right) is Brian McKendry, Manager of 'time2talk' mobile phone store, Ballymoney, sponsors of a new strip for Balnamore FC along with team boss, Steven 'Beetle' Blair and captain, Josie Kelly.

Pictured collecting for the Royal Belfast Hospital for Sick Children at a charity football match organised jointly by Balamore Mill Youth Club and Balnamore FC in 2008 are (left), Youth Club Chairman, Helen Beckett, Margaret Gibson, (Secretary) and Louise Watson, Treasurer.

