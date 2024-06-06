As these pictures from our archives show, umbrellas and hoods were the order of the day for those taking part.
Have a look and see if you spot anyone you recognise through the raindrops.
1. Youth on parade
Pictured before the Commonwealth Day youth parade in 2007 are members of 4th Portadown, Scout Troop and explorers, from left, Ashley Clarke, Ross Hynes, Matthew McRoberts, Natasha Hynes, Catherine Hamilton, Elllen Crowe and Wendy Scott. Photo: Tony Hendron
2. Youth on parade
Members of Epworth Methodist Girls Brigade with umbrellas at the ready as they prepared for the annual Commonwealth Day youth parade in 2007. Photo: Tony Hendron
3. Youth on parade
Members of Drumcree Boys Brigade await the start of the Commonwealth Day youth parade in Portadown in 2007. Included in the photo are, from left, Stephen Conn, Matthew Irwin, William Millsopp, Gareth Sheridan and Nathan Brennan. Photo: Tony Hendron
4. Youth on parade
Corcrain Flute Band members, from left, Drew Rowan, Kenny Shields, Eddie McNally and Jim Doyle pictured before the 2007 youth parade. Photo: Tony Hendron