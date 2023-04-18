Register
Sarah Cuthbertson and Natasha Henderson pictured at the Knockagh Lodge for the East Antrim Hunt Ball in 2010.Sarah Cuthbertson and Natasha Henderson pictured at the Knockagh Lodge for the East Antrim Hunt Ball in 2010.
Sarah Cuthbertson and Natasha Henderson pictured at the Knockagh Lodge for the East Antrim Hunt Ball in 2010.

18 retro photos recalling Knockagh Lodge’s towering presence on the social calendar

For over four decades Greenisland’s Knockagh Lodge was a popular venue for a host of events and celebrations.

By The Newsroom
Published 18th Apr 2023, 21:17 BST
Updated 18th Apr 2023, 21:17 BST

And a search through the Carrick Times archives between 2007 and 2011 has discovered photos of charity fundraisers, a Ulidia Integrated College formal, an East Antrim Hunt Ball, a Kilroot Ploughing dinner and the former North Eastern Education and Library Board youth awards presentations among others.

Do the images bring back memories or have you hankering for a night at the former Greenisland venue with a view?

Attending the 2010 East Antrim Hunt Ball at the Knockagh Lodge were Sophie Brett, Reah Magee, Tori Dixon and Zara Price.

1. Retro

Attending the 2010 East Antrim Hunt Ball at the Knockagh Lodge were Sophie Brett, Reah Magee, Tori Dixon and Zara Price. Photo: Tim Cully

Attending the Ulster Elks Basketball and Kasei Judo prize-giving at Knockagh Lodge in 2009

2. Retro

Attending the Ulster Elks Basketball and Kasei Judo prize-giving at Knockagh Lodge in 2009 Photo: Tim Cully

Attending the Ulster Elks and Kasei Judo prize-giving in 2009.

3. Retro

Attending the Ulster Elks and Kasei Judo prize-giving in 2009. Photo: Tim Cully

Muriel’s Marie Curie Fundraising Group held a charity quiz at Knockagh Lodge in 2009

4. Retro

Muriel’s Marie Curie Fundraising Group held a charity quiz at Knockagh Lodge in 2009 Photo: Tim Cully

