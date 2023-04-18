18 retro photos recalling Knockagh Lodge’s towering presence on the social calendar
For over four decades Greenisland’s Knockagh Lodge was a popular venue for a host of events and celebrations.
By The Newsroom
Published 18th Apr 2023, 21:17 BST
Updated 18th Apr 2023, 21:17 BST
And a search through the Carrick Times archives between 2007 and 2011 has discovered photos of charity fundraisers, a Ulidia Integrated College formal, an East Antrim Hunt Ball, a Kilroot Ploughing dinner and the former North Eastern Education and Library Board youth awards presentations among others.
Do the images bring back memories or have you hankering for a night at the former Greenisland venue with a view?
Page 1 of 5