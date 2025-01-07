19 brilliant photos from Ballyclare High School's open night in 2016

By Russell Keers
Published 7th Jan 2025, 15:04 GMT
It’s that time of year again when secondary level schools across the local area will be holding their open nights for prospective pupils.

We’ve had a look through the Newtownabbey Times archive to find these pictures from Ballyclare High School’s open night in 2016.

See if you can spot anyone you know.

Lauren McKee, Nadine Gault and Claire Lorimer at Ballyclare High School's open night in 2016.

1. Retro open night

Lauren McKee, Nadine Gault and Claire Lorimer at Ballyclare High School's open night in 2016. Photo: Freddie Parkinson

Neill Gardiner and Nathan Crooks at Ballyclare High's open night in 2016.

2. Retro open night

Neill Gardiner and Nathan Crooks at Ballyclare High's open night in 2016. Photo: Freddie Parkinson

Joshua, Naomi and Caleb Hayley with Ballyclare High School pupil Katie McEwan at the Rashee Road school's open night in 2016.

3. Retro open night

Joshua, Naomi and Caleb Hayley with Ballyclare High School pupil Katie McEwan at the Rashee Road school's open night in 2016. Photo: Freddie Parkinson

Cameron Reid, Olivia McCartney and Ben Millar at the 2016 Ballyclare High School open night.

4. Retro open night

Cameron Reid, Olivia McCartney and Ben Millar at the 2016 Ballyclare High School open night. Photo: Freddie Parkinson

Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice