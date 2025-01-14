1 . School days remembered

Old friends gathered in March 2010 for a Hopefield High School reunion for the Class of 89/90. The event was organised by Rathcoole woman Sara Greenberg to mark 20 years having elapsed since former pupils of the school had last got together. An 80’s disco was held in Nortel Social Club in Monkstown and cash was also raised on the night for the Cancer Research charity. Photo: Contributed