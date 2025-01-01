Here’s a look back at some of those January 1 events from previous years from our photographic archives...
Smiles from Susan McCurdy, but little George didn't see the funny side. Perhaps it was the cold that prompted Susan to decide to take him and his sister, Lois, home to a warm fire after spending a little time at the ploughing match in Ballycastle on New Year's Day in 2009. Photo: NI WORLD
Action from the New Year's Day Ploughing Match in Ballycastle in 2009 Photo: NI WORLD
Kerry Savage - the only female competitor - in action at the New Year's Day ploughing match in Ballycastle in 2009. Photo: NI WORLD
Brian Simpson, Cyril Neill and Brendan pictured at the annual ploughing match organised by Ballycastle Tractor Ploughing Society on New Year's Day in 2009. Photo: NI WORLD
