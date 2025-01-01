19 memories of New Year's Day ploughing matches at Ballycastle

By The Newsroom
Published 1st Jan 2025, 06:00 BST
It’s an annual event on the farming calendar – the New Year’s Day ploughing match at Ballycastle.

Here’s a look back at some of those January 1 events from previous years from our photographic archives...

Smiles from Susan McCurdy, but little George didn't see the funny side. Perhaps it was the cold that prompted Susan to decide to take him and his sister, Lois, home to a warm fire after spending a little time at the ploughing match in Ballycastle on New Year's Day in 2009.

1. RETRO

Smiles from Susan McCurdy, but little George didn't see the funny side. Perhaps it was the cold that prompted Susan to decide to take him and his sister, Lois, home to a warm fire after spending a little time at the ploughing match in Ballycastle on New Year's Day in 2009. Photo: NI WORLD

Action from the New Year's Day Ploughing Match in Ballycastle in 2009

2. RETRO

Action from the New Year's Day Ploughing Match in Ballycastle in 2009 Photo: NI WORLD

Kerry Savage - the only female competitor - in action at the New Year's Day ploughing match in Ballycastle in 2009.

3. RETRO

Kerry Savage - the only female competitor - in action at the New Year's Day ploughing match in Ballycastle in 2009. Photo: NI WORLD

Brian Simpson, Cyril Neill and Brendan pictured at the annual ploughing match organised by Ballycastle Tractor Ploughing Society on New Year's Day in 2009.

4. RETRO

Brian Simpson, Cyril Neill and Brendan pictured at the annual ploughing match organised by Ballycastle Tractor Ploughing Society on New Year's Day in 2009. Photo: NI WORLD

Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice