19 memory-jogging photos from Larne Christmas party nights (2006-2015)

By Russell Keers
Published 6th Dec 2024, 14:16 BST
With the Christmas party season here again, a delve into the Larne Times archive has served up reminders of previous events.

We’ve found pictures from events staged at a number of venues including Larne Royal British Legion and Larne Masonic Centre.

Hopefully these 19 photos bring back happy memories of colleagues and friends enjoying the festive season.

Can you spot anyone you know?

Staff from Larne Grammar School enjoying their Christmas dinner in the Masonic Centre in 2006.

Staff from Larne Grammar School enjoying their Christmas dinner in the Masonic Centre in 2006. Photo: Peter Rippon

Athletes David, Tammy-Lee, Bronagh, Jodie and May are pictured at the Larne Special Olympics Club Christmas party in 2010 with Mandy Rippon, Albert and Margaret Addley.

Athletes David, Tammy-Lee, Bronagh, Jodie and May are pictured at the Larne Special Olympics Club Christmas party in 2010 with Mandy Rippon, Albert and Margaret Addley. Photo: Peter Rippon

Linda Orr (left) is pictured with Helen Miskimmon and Molly Hanvey at the Cherry Tree House nursing home Christmas party in 2015.

Linda Orr (left) is pictured with Helen Miskimmon and Molly Hanvey at the Cherry Tree House nursing home Christmas party in 2015. Photo: Phillip Byrne

George Doran is pictured with Myrtle Snoddy and Gwen Law at the Cherry Tree House nursing home Christmas party in 2015.

George Doran is pictured with Myrtle Snoddy and Gwen Law at the Cherry Tree House nursing home Christmas party in 2015. Photo: Phillip Byrne

