We’ve found pictures from events staged at a number of venues including Larne Royal British Legion and Larne Masonic Centre.
Hopefully these 19 photos bring back happy memories of colleagues and friends enjoying the festive season.
Can you spot anyone you know?
1. Christmas party
Staff from Larne Grammar School enjoying their Christmas dinner in the Masonic Centre in 2006. Photo: Peter Rippon
2. Christmas party
Athletes David, Tammy-Lee, Bronagh, Jodie and May are pictured at the Larne Special Olympics Club Christmas party in 2010 with Mandy Rippon, Albert and Margaret Addley. Photo: Peter Rippon
3. Christmas party
Linda Orr (left) is pictured with Helen Miskimmon and Molly Hanvey at the Cherry Tree House nursing home Christmas party in 2015. Photo: Phillip Byrne
4. Christmas party
George Doran is pictured with Myrtle Snoddy and Gwen Law at the Cherry Tree House nursing home Christmas party in 2015. Photo: Phillip Byrne