20 brilliant pictures from Ballyclare High School formals 2015-2017

By Russell Keers
Published 16th Jan 2025, 16:45 BST
Updated 16th Jan 2025, 17:14 BST
A delve into the Newtownabbey Times archive has provided photos from Ballyclare High School formals in years gone by.

Former pupils and staff are featured at the events in Clandeboye Lodge Hotel (2015) and the Crowne Plaza Belfast (2017).

Hopefully the pictures help to bring back some happy memories.

Ballyclare High's senior prefects at the school's 2015 formal in the Clandeboye Lodge Hotel.

1. Students celebrate formal

Ballyclare High's senior prefects at the school's 2015 formal in the Clandeboye Lodge Hotel. Photo: Freddie Parkinson

Ballyclare High's Head Boy Simon Wilson alongside the Deputy Head prefects at the school's 2015 formal.

2. Students celebrate formal

Ballyclare High's Head Boy Simon Wilson alongside the Deputy Head prefects at the school's 2015 formal. Photo: Freddie Parkinson

Shannon Clarke, Simon Wilson, Erin Kennedy, Lewis Hanlon, Sophie Patterson, Chris McNeilly, Emma Fullerton, Josh Graham and Rachel McGookin at the BHS formal in 2015.

3. Students celebrate formal

Shannon Clarke, Simon Wilson, Erin Kennedy, Lewis Hanlon, Sophie Patterson, Chris McNeilly, Emma Fullerton, Josh Graham and Rachel McGookin at the BHS formal in 2015. Photo: Freddie Parkinson

Jessica Donaldson, Mrs Nicola Craig and Susan Purdy at the BHS 2015 formal.

4. Students celebrate formal

Jessica Donaldson, Mrs Nicola Craig and Susan Purdy at the BHS 2015 formal. Photo: Freddie Parkinson

