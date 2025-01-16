Former pupils and staff are featured at the events in Clandeboye Lodge Hotel (2015) and the Crowne Plaza Belfast (2017).
Hopefully the pictures help to bring back some happy memories.
1. Students celebrate formal
Ballyclare High's senior prefects at the school's 2015 formal in the Clandeboye Lodge Hotel. Photo: Freddie Parkinson
2. Students celebrate formal
Ballyclare High's Head Boy Simon Wilson alongside the Deputy Head prefects at the school's 2015 formal. Photo: Freddie Parkinson
3. Students celebrate formal
Shannon Clarke, Simon Wilson, Erin Kennedy, Lewis Hanlon, Sophie Patterson, Chris McNeilly, Emma Fullerton, Josh Graham and Rachel McGookin at the BHS formal in 2015. Photo: Freddie Parkinson
4. Students celebrate formal
Jessica Donaldson, Mrs Nicola Craig and Susan Purdy at the BHS 2015 formal. Photo: Freddie Parkinson