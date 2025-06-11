20 fab photos from Larne schools' joint 50th anniversary concert 2008

Larne High School and St Comgall's College teamed up on a joint concert to celebrate the schools' 50th anniversaries in 2008.

As these photos from the Larne Times archive show, the event was well supported and raised £1,100 for the Northern Ireland Hospice.

Did you play your part as a pupil, staff member or parent? Have a closer look as you might even feature in this picture gallery.

Adding the final touches to the backdrop for the Larne High School and St Comgall's College joint 50th anniversary concert were Andrea McCullough, Irene Bowyer, Anne Browne and June Beattie. LT22-384-PR

The audience having a great time at the Larne High School and St Comgall's College joint 50th anniversary concert in 2008. LT23-341-PR

Fagin was played by Mr William Rainey at the Larne High School and St Comgall's College Joint 50th anniversary concert. LT23-336-PR

Alize McColm played the didgeridoo at the Larne High School and St Comgall's College joint 50th anniversary concert. LT23-335-PR

