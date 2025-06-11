20 fab photos from Larne schools' joint 50th anniversary concert 2008

Did you play your part as a pupil, staff member or parent? Have a closer look as you might even feature in this picture gallery.
1. Golden Years
Adding the final touches to the backdrop for the Larne High School and St Comgall's College joint 50th anniversary concert were Andrea McCullough, Irene Bowyer, Anne Browne and June Beattie. LT22-384-PR Photo: Peter Rippon
2. Golden Years
The audience having a great time at the Larne High School and St Comgall's College joint 50th anniversary concert in 2008. LT23-341-PR Photo: Peter Rippon
3. Golden Years
Fagin was played by Mr William Rainey at the Larne High School and St Comgall's College Joint 50th anniversary concert. LT23-336-PR Photo: Peter Rippon
4. Golden Years
Alize McColm played the didgeridoo at the Larne High School and St Comgall's College joint 50th anniversary concert. LT23-335-PR Photo: Peter Rippon