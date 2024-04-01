20 fabulous photos from Carrickfergus talent shows 2009 & 2010

Young people in Carrickfergus and Whitehead were showcasing their talents in the spring of 2009 and 2010.
Published 1st Apr 2024, 07:00 BST

A delve into the Carrick Times website provided photos of pupils taking part in shows at Downshire School, Ulidia Integrated College and Whitehead Primary School.

Here are 20 pictures from the performances to rekindle memories of those fabulous events.

Ashleigh McGinnis took part in Whitehead Primary School's talent show in 2010.

Ashleigh McGinnis took part in Whitehead Primary School's talent show in 2010. Photo: Tim Cully

Senior School talent show winners at Ulidia Integrated College in 2009.

Senior School talent show winners at Ulidia Integrated College in 2009. Photo: Tim Cully

Ulidia Integrated College held its annual talent show ins spring 2009.

Ulidia Integrated College held its annual talent show ins spring 2009. Photo: Tim Cully

Talent show judges deliberating at Ulidia in 2009.

Talent show judges deliberating at Ulidia in 2009. Photo: Tim Cully

