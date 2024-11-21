We’ve had a look through the Ballymena Times archive to find these brilliant photos from Nativity plays and Christmas shows at local schools and playgroup between 2010 and 2015.
Can you spot any familiar faces?
1. Christmas shows
The angels of Kells and Connor Primary School's nativity play in 2015. INBT 51-812H Photo: Hugo McNiece
2. Christmas shows
Daniel, Alex and Daniel who played the Three Wise Kings in the Harryville Primary School Nativity Play, 2014. INBT 52-110JC Photo: NI World
3. Christmas shows
Pupils who played shepherds and sheep in Camphill Primary School's P1&2 production of A Wriggly Nativity, 2015. INBT 50-109JC Photo: NI World
4. Christmas shows
Pupils from St. Brigid's PS taking part in their nativity play in 2014. Photo: NI World
