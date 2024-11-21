20 festive throwback photos of Ballymena pupils at their Christmas shows

By Helena McManus
Published 21st Nov 2024, 12:49 GMT
Updated 21st Nov 2024, 13:15 GMT
The countdown to Christmas is in full swing, with the traditional Nativity play one of the staples of the season.

We’ve had a look through the Ballymena Times archive to find these brilliant photos from Nativity plays and Christmas shows at local schools and playgroup between 2010 and 2015.

Can you spot any familiar faces?

The angels of Kells and Connor Primary School's nativity play in 2015. INBT 51-812H

Daniel, Alex and Daniel who played the Three Wise Kings in the Harryville Primary School Nativity Play, 2014. INBT 52-110JC

Pupils who played shepherds and sheep in Camphill Primary School's P1&2 production of A Wriggly Nativity, 2015. INBT 50-109JC

Pupils from St. Brigid's PS taking part in their nativity play in 2014.

