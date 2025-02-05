20 happy Valentine’s Day photos from Causeway Coast and Glens venues 2007-2010

Published 5th Feb 2025, 13:00 BST
With Valentine’s Day on the horizon, here’s a selection of photos from Causeway Coast and Glens venues from the not too distant past.

A search in the Coleraine and Ballymoney Times archive provided images of couples, friends and groups enjoying February 14 at Portrush’s Royal Court Hotel, Limavady Recreation Club and even….ASDA Coleraine!?

Were you among those celebrating that most romantic of occasions? Have a closer look and see who you recognise.

These boys enjoy the Valentine's Ball at the Royal Court Hotel in 2010.

These boys enjoy the Valentine's Ball at the Royal Court Hotel in 2010. Photo: NI WORLD

This group enjoy the Valentine's Ball at the Royal Court Hotel in 2010.

This group enjoy the Valentine's Ball at the Royal Court Hotel in 2010. Photo: NI WORLD

This group enjoy the Valentine's Ball at the Royal Court Hotel in 2010.

This group enjoy the Valentine's Ball at the Royal Court Hotel in 2010. Photo: NI WORLD

LOVE ME TENDER...Elvis pictured with staff and customers when he visited the ASDA store in Coleraine to celebrate Valentine's Day in 2007.

LOVE ME TENDER...Elvis pictured with staff and customers when he visited the ASDA store in Coleraine to celebrate Valentine's Day in 2007. Photo: NI WORLD

