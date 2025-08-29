20 photos from our archives looking back at those 'first days at school'

Published 29th Aug 2025, 11:22 BST
The blazers are just a little bit too long, the shoes are shining and the lunch boxes are packed with healthy snacks – first days at school for our little P1s around the Borough.

Here we take a look back through our photographic archives at some memories of those first days at school from the 2000s.

There’s pictures of smiling little P1s from schools in Armoy, Ballymoney, Coleraine, Portrush, Rashakin and more.

Take a look and see if you can recognise anyone...

P1 pupils of Armoy Primary School in 2009.

Damhead Primary 1 class in 2010

STORY TIME. Teacher at St Brigid's PS Cloughmills, Claire Darragh, pictured telling a story to P1 pupils, Bronach, Matthew, Brid and Alex in 2008.

P1 pupils from St Brigid's PS Cloughmills, pictured with Teacher Mrs Darragh and Classroom Assistant Miss McGuckian in 2009.

