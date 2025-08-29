Here we take a look back through our photographic archives at some memories of those first days at school from the 2000s.
There’s pictures of smiling little P1s from schools in Armoy, Ballymoney, Coleraine, Portrush, Rashakin and more.
Take a look and see if you can recognise anyone...
P1 pupils of Armoy Primary School in 2009. Photo: NI WORLD
Damhead Primary 1 class in 2010 Photo: NI WORLD
STORY TIME. Teacher at St Brigid's PS Cloughmills, Claire Darragh, pictured telling a story to P1 pupils, Bronach, Matthew, Brid and Alex in 2008. Photo: NI WORLD
P1 pupils from St Brigid's PS Cloughmills, pictured with Teacher Mrs Darragh and Classroom Assistant Miss McGuckian in 2009. Photo: NI WORLD