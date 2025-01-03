Here we take a look back at some school open days and nights from the Coleraine area from our archives.
See if you can recognise anyone...
1. RETRO
CENTRE STAGE...Drama students Bronagh Kelly, Elaine Gallagher, Mary McCrory, Jenny Donaghey, Joe Diamond, and Mark O'Hara who performed during open day at Loreto College in 2007. Photo: NI WORLD
2. RETRO
WARM WELCOME...Mr. Hugh O'Mullan, Biology teacher standing right, pictured with pupils, parents and children during open day at Loreto College in 2007. Photo: NI WORLD
3. RETRO
APPLIANCE OF SCIENCE...Pupil Sean Bamford pictured in the Physics Room with Fionnuala Davidson and Jamie McCann during open day at Loreto College in 2007. Photo: NI WORLD
4. RETRO
SOUND OF MUSIC...The choir who entertained during open day at Loreto College in 2007. Photo: NI WORLD
