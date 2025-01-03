20 photos of school open days in Coleraine from our archives

By The Newsroom
Published 3rd Jan 2025, 15:03 GMT
It’s almost that time of year again – when secondary level schools in the area hold their open nights for prospective pupils.

Here we take a look back at some school open days and nights from the Coleraine area from our archives.

See if you can recognise anyone...

CENTRE STAGE...Drama students Bronagh Kelly, Elaine Gallagher, Mary McCrory, Jenny Donaghey, Joe Diamond, and Mark O'Hara who performed during open day at Loreto College in 2007.

1. RETRO

CENTRE STAGE...Drama students Bronagh Kelly, Elaine Gallagher, Mary McCrory, Jenny Donaghey, Joe Diamond, and Mark O'Hara who performed during open day at Loreto College in 2007. Photo: NI WORLD

WARM WELCOME...Mr. Hugh O'Mullan, Biology teacher standing right, pictured with pupils, parents and children during open day at Loreto College in 2007.

2. RETRO

WARM WELCOME...Mr. Hugh O'Mullan, Biology teacher standing right, pictured with pupils, parents and children during open day at Loreto College in 2007. Photo: NI WORLD

APPLIANCE OF SCIENCE...Pupil Sean Bamford pictured in the Physics Room with Fionnuala Davidson and Jamie McCann during open day at Loreto College in 2007.

3. RETRO

APPLIANCE OF SCIENCE...Pupil Sean Bamford pictured in the Physics Room with Fionnuala Davidson and Jamie McCann during open day at Loreto College in 2007. Photo: NI WORLD

SOUND OF MUSIC...The choir who entertained during open day at Loreto College in 2007.

4. RETRO

SOUND OF MUSIC...The choir who entertained during open day at Loreto College in 2007. Photo: NI WORLD

Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:Coleraine
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice