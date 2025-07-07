20 tartan-tinged photos of Carrickfergus reliving Rollermania 2007-09

Published 7th Jul 2025, 12:37 BST
Updated 7th Jul 2025, 12:53 BST
The opportunity to revisit the Rollermania era proved irresistible for east Antrim fans on a number of occasions during the noughties.

Les McKeown, lead singer with the Scottish hitmakers, brought his Ultimate Bay City Rollers to Greenisland’s Knockagh Lodge in 2009. Tartan regalia was to the fore too when the Clarion Hotel, Carrickfergus, hosted a Bay City Rollers event in 2007.

Hum along to your favourite tune as you click through this photo gallery from the Carrick Times archive.

Entering into the spirit of the occasion at the Clarion in 2007.

1. Rollers Return

Entering into the spirit of the occasion at the Clarion in 2007. Photo: Tim Cully

Enjoying their night out were Iris McGookin, Jann McKinney and Helen Delaney.

2. Rollers Return

Enjoying their night out were Iris McGookin, Jann McKinney and Helen Delaney. Photo: Tim Cully

Alison Clarke, Margaret Sewell and Carol Rankin show their support at the Clarion in 2007.

3. Rollers Return

Alison Clarke, Margaret Sewell and Carol Rankin show their support at the Clarion in 2007. Photo: Tim Cully

Attending the Bay City Rollers event in 2007

4. Rollers Return

Attending the Bay City Rollers event in 2007 Photo: Tim Cully

