20 tartan-tinged photos of Carrickfergus reliving Rollermania 2007-09

Les McKeown, lead singer with the Scottish hitmakers, brought his Ultimate Bay City Rollers to Greenisland’s Knockagh Lodge in 2009. Tartan regalia was to the fore too when the Clarion Hotel, Carrickfergus, hosted a Bay City Rollers event in 2007.
Hum along to your favourite tune as you click through this photo gallery from the Carrick Times archive.
1. Rollers Return
Entering into the spirit of the occasion at the Clarion in 2007. Photo: Tim Cully
2. Rollers Return
Enjoying their night out were Iris McGookin, Jann McKinney and Helen Delaney. Photo: Tim Cully
3. Rollers Return
Alison Clarke, Margaret Sewell and Carol Rankin show their support at the Clarion in 2007. Photo: Tim Cully
4. Rollers Return
Attending the Bay City Rollers event in 2007 Photo: Tim Cully
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.