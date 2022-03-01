2006 - A school year at Lisneal College told in 45 pictures

We’ve put together a slideshow of 52 pictures to hopefully spark some happy memories in anyone associated with the school at that time. As always, the staff, students and parents were engaged in a wide range of activities, from studies to sport, and from fun to fundraising.
We hope you enjoy joining us on this walk back to 2006.
1.
The Mayor, Councillor Lynn Fleming, presenting First Prize at the Young Enterprise Trade Fair to Lucy Wilson, managing director, Occasions, Lisneal College. Included at front are Mark Durkan, MP, and Nicola Moses, Young Enterprise. Back, from left, are Rob Jefferson, Northern Bank, Sarah Hawthorne, Shaun Temple, Invista, judge, Courtney Piper, Stephen Grieve, Kieva Jewell, Miss Evana Stuart, teacher, and Carol Wilson, Northern Bank. (3101C05)
2.
Education Minister Angela Smith, MP, accompanied by local MP Mark Durkan during a visit to FOSEC. Included at front is Charles Nicell, director, FOSEC. Back, from left, are Kathleen Gormley (St. Cecilia's College), Noelle Robinson, marketing manager, FOSEC, Denis O'Hara (Lisneal College), Martin Bowen (St. Peter's High School), Simon Colquhoun (Debenhams), Tara Hutton and Owen Crozier, project managers, FOSEC. (2102C33)
3.
Charlotte Cox, St Columb's Park House and Helen Henderson, Children in Crossfire, pictured with pupils from Oakgrove Integrated College, St Columb's College and Lisneal College, during a wokshop held to coincide with Integration week. Inlcuded, area Eabha Doherty, Gemma Hill, Stephenie Jenkins, Gavin McLaughlin, Luke Harley and Naomi Kapusa. (0403A05)
4.
1003e
lecturer Ernest Adams (seated), Game Design Consultant, with students from local schools who took part in a half day computer games designing session at the University of Ulster, Magee Campus. From left are Ciara McCormick, St. Cecilia's College, Scott Olphert, Lisneal College, Martin Crawley, St. Brigid's College and Kyle McSparron, Foyle and Londonderry College.