21 fab photos from Carrickfergus in Bloom between 2011 and 2014

The long-running competition encourages green fingered citizens to help make the borough beautiful and improve biodiversity, with categories ranging from Best Kept Front Garden to Tallest Sunflower.
We’ve had a dig through the archives and unearthed these fab photos from Carrick in Bloom between 2011 and 2014 – can you spot anyone you know?
Bill Dixon and Bill Richardson from the Apex Jazz Band along with Lady Alexandra join local pupils Cameron Robinson, Finlay Buchanan, Becky Creighton, Jay Brown, Jodie Anderson and Callum Davidson at the launch of Carrick in Bloom 2013. INCT 22-435-RM Photo: RM Studios
The Mayor of Carrickfergus, Alderman Billy Ashe, with representatives from Silverstream Primary School at the Carrickfergus in Bloom launch in 2014. INCT 23-705-CON BLOOM Photo: Contributed
Alison Diver, Natural Communities outreach officer, with P3 pupils Samuel Clarke and Sophie Nevins receiving seeds on behalf of Greenisland Primary School for the annual Carrickfergus in Bloom tallest sunflower competition, 2014. INCT 16-703-CON Photo: Contributed
Downshire student Ross Lough launching Carrickfergus in Bloom 2014. INCT 23-703-CON Photo: Contributed