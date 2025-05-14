21 fab photos from Carrickfergus in Bloom between 2011 and 2014

By Helena McManus
Published 14th May 2025, 16:41 BST
With the launch of the Mid and East Antrim in Bloom Community Competitions 2025, we take a look back at one of its predecessors, Carrickfergus in Bloom.

The long-running competition encourages green fingered citizens to help make the borough beautiful and improve biodiversity, with categories ranging from Best Kept Front Garden to Tallest Sunflower.

We’ve had a dig through the archives and unearthed these fab photos from Carrick in Bloom between 2011 and 2014 – can you spot anyone you know?

Bill Dixon and Bill Richardson from the Apex Jazz Band along with Lady Alexandra join local pupils Cameron Robinson, Finlay Buchanan, Becky Creighton, Jay Brown, Jodie Anderson and Callum Davidson at the launch of Carrick in Bloom 2013.

Bill Dixon and Bill Richardson from the Apex Jazz Band along with Lady Alexandra join local pupils Cameron Robinson, Finlay Buchanan, Becky Creighton, Jay Brown, Jodie Anderson and Callum Davidson at the launch of Carrick in Bloom 2013. INCT 22-435-RM Photo: RM Studios

The Mayor of Carrickfergus, Alderman Billy Ashe, with representatives from Silverstream Primary School at the Carrickfergus in Bloom launch in 2014.

The Mayor of Carrickfergus, Alderman Billy Ashe, with representatives from Silverstream Primary School at the Carrickfergus in Bloom launch in 2014. INCT 23-705-CON BLOOM Photo: Contributed

Alison Diver, Natural Communities outreach officer, with P3 pupils Samuel Clarke and Sophie Nevins receiving seeds on behalf of Greenisland Primary School for the annual Carrickfergus in Bloom tallest sunflower competition, 2014.

Alison Diver, Natural Communities outreach officer, with P3 pupils Samuel Clarke and Sophie Nevins receiving seeds on behalf of Greenisland Primary School for the annual Carrickfergus in Bloom tallest sunflower competition, 2014. INCT 16-703-CON Photo: Contributed

Downshire student Ross Lough launching Carrickfergus in Bloom 2014.

Downshire student Ross Lough launching Carrickfergus in Bloom 2014. INCT 23-703-CON Photo: Contributed

