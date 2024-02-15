21 fabulous photos of  2009-10 events at Carnlough’s Londonderry Arms Hotel

The O’Neill family, which has owned and managed the hotel for over 75 years, is hosting a ‘Gathering of Memories’ event for former guests, customers, friends and employees.
Ahead of the celebration, here’s a selection of photos from the Larne Times archive providing a flavour of the diverse range of events held at the historic location in 2009-10, including a Burns Night celebration, AOH dinner, art workshop, festival in honour of poet John Hewitt and Mystery Treasure Trail.
1. Historic Hotel
Actor Ciaran Hinds, Frank O'Neill of the Londonderry Arms Hotel, Larne Borough Council Arts and Events officer Rachael McMaster and Councillor Roy Craig pictured at the John Hewitt Spring Festival in 2010. Photo: Peter Rippon
2. Historic Hotel
Attending the Burns Night celebrations in the Londonderry Arms Hotel in 2010 were Richard and Maureen Kirkpatrick with Alma Melville and Dorothee Wagner. Photo: Peter Rippon
3. Historic Hotel
Orla McKenna and Joseph Cunning set off from the Londonderry Arms Hotel for the 2009 Treasure Trail through Carnlough. Photo: Peter Rippon
4. Historic Hotel
Paul Holmes pictured with Rose Close during his watercolour painting workshop at the Londonderry Arms Hotel in 2010. Photo: Peter Rippon