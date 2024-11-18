With young children acting out a number of the roles including Mary and Joseph, the shepherds, wise men and some of the animals in the stable, it always helps to get everyone in the festive mood.

We’ve had a look through the Newtownabbey Times archive to find these brilliant photos from Nativity plays at local schools over the years between 2013 and 2015.

Have a look and see if there is anyone you recognise.

Hopefully they bring back some happy memories.

1 . Christmas celebrations Faith, Caitlin, Nickolas, Max, Oliver, Moleena and Emily played the roles of the Nativity at the Tír na nOg Primary School Christmas play in 2014. Photo: National World

2 . Christmas celebrations Pupils from Ashgrove PS taking part in the Nativity play in 2015. Photo: National World

3 . Christmas celebrations Students from Ashgrove PS taking part in the Nativity play in 2015. Photo: National World