21 fabulously festive photos from Newtownabbey Nativity plays (2013-2015)

By Russell Keers
Published 18th Nov 2024, 17:21 GMT
As the festive celebrations start for many residents, one of the traditional aspects of Christmas celebrations is the annual Nativity play.

With young children acting out a number of the roles including Mary and Joseph, the shepherds, wise men and some of the animals in the stable, it always helps to get everyone in the festive mood.

We’ve had a look through the Newtownabbey Times archive to find these brilliant photos from Nativity plays at local schools over the years between 2013 and 2015.

Have a look and see if there is anyone you recognise.

Hopefully they bring back some happy memories.

Faith, Caitlin, Nickolas, Max, Oliver, Moleena and Emily played the roles of the Nativity at the Tír na nOg Primary School Christmas play in 2014.

Pupils from Ashgrove PS taking part in the Nativity play in 2015.

Students from Ashgrove PS taking part in the Nativity play in 2015.

Children from Ashgrove PS performing in the school's 2015 Nativity play.

