From sports competitions and drilling events, to the annual display and summer camp, officers are involved in leading a full programme of events for young people throughout the year.

We’ve had a look through the archives of the East Antrim Times editions (Larne, Carrick and Newtownabbey) to find photos from some memorable moments involving members of local BB companies from 2008 to 2018.

Check them out and see if you can spot anyone you know.

1 . Memorable BB moments The Anchor Boys of 13th Newtownabbey Boys' Brigade with Martine Scott, Rachael Johnstone and Jonny Cameron in 2018. Photo: Phillip Byrne

2 . Memorable BB moments Conor Anton was awarded the Preident's Badge at the 13th Newtownabbey Boys' Brigade 50th anniversary diplay in 2018. He is pictured with his mum and dad, Diane and Stephen. Photo: Phillip Byrne

3 . Memorable BB moments Members of the Company Section of 13th Newtownabbey Boys' Brigade pictured at their 50th anniversary display in 2018 alongside leaders Ronnie Johnston, Paul McConaghy and Denis Nicholl. Photo: Phillip Byrne