We’ve had a look back through the Newtownabbey Times archive to see some memorable moments from the site, as well as some action shots.

Check out these 21 brilliant pictures from 2007 to 2016.

Hopefully they bring back some happy memories.

Have you some sporting success to share? We’d love to hear from you. Send your sport reports direct to Northern Ireland World - along with pictures and video. Just click here and select NI World from the menu.

1 . Club call Becca Hutchings, Megan Manganelli and Frankie Shasko at a table quiz in the Ulster Transport Bowling Club in Jordanstown in 2011. Photo: Ronnie Moore

2 . Club call Gareth McKeown, Bradley Maxwell, Finton McCabe and Warren McCabe at a table quiz in 2011. Photo: Ronnie Moore

3 . Club call Stephen Lyttle, Anne and Baz Hamilton and Norman Davis at a table quiz at the Jordanstown venue in 2011. Photo: Ronnie Moore

4 . Club call Liz Hanvey, Nadia Magee, Trevor Hanvey, Sophie Hanvey and Julie Hanvey at a quiz at Ulster Transport Bowling Club in 2011. Photo: Ronnie Moore