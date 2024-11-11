21 fantastic pics from memorable events at Mossley Hockey Club (2007-2015)

By Russell Keers
Published 11th Nov 2024, 18:06 BST
Updated 11th Nov 2024, 18:30 BST
Mossley Hockey Club is one of Newtownabbey’s most recognisible sports clubs, with many memorable events being staged at the club’s home at The Glade over the years.

We’ve had a look through the Newtownabbey Times archive to find memorable moments involving Mossley Hockey Club from years gone by to enjoy.

Dating from between 2007 and 2015, the pictures include fundraisers, family fun days and community engagement events – plus a number of team and action shots.

Have you some sporting success to share? We’d love to hear from you.

Send your sport reports direct to Northern Ireland World - along with pictures and video. Just click here and select NI World from the menu.

Olivia Fletcher, Alex Fawcett, Julia Uprichard, Rebecca Walker and Molly Dougan showing their support for Mossley Hockey Club in 2013.

1. Club call

Olivia Fletcher, Alex Fawcett, Julia Uprichard, Rebecca Walker and Molly Dougan showing their support for Mossley Hockey Club in 2013. Photo: Ronnie Moore

Ella and Sam Smallwood, Blake and Abi Porter at the Mossley Hockey Club festival in 2015.

2. Club call

Ella and Sam Smallwood, Blake and Abi Porter at the Mossley Hockey Club festival in 2015. Photo: National World

Brian with his children Rebecca, Katelyn and Josh Millar enjoying the fun at Mossley Hockey Club festival in 2015.

3. Club call

Brian with his children Rebecca, Katelyn and Josh Millar enjoying the fun at Mossley Hockey Club festival in 2015. Photo: National World

Happy faces at Mossley Hockey Club's festival in 2015.

4. Club call

Happy faces at Mossley Hockey Club's festival in 2015. Photo: National World

