21 great photos of life at Portstewart Football Club 2007-10

By The Newsroom
Published 17th Sep 2024, 14:58 GMT
With the football season well and truly up and running, here’s a timely reminder of the important role local football clubs play in our community.

A delve in the Coleraine Times archives has provided Seahawks photographs from between 2007 and 2010 including stand openings, sponsorship presentations, and some match action from Mullaghacall.

Have you some sporting success to share? We’d love to hear from you. Send your sport reports direct to Northern Ireland World - along with pictures and video. Just click here and select NI World from the menu.

Trevor McKendry, Gary Taylor, Ian Cairns and Gary McKendry pictured during the Portstewart FC Night at the Races in aid of injured players back in 207. Photo: NI WORLD

Clare Johnston of The Railway Arms who sponsored a Portstewart FC gamei 2007 pictured with Eamon Murray, club chairman. Photo: NI WORLD

Portstewart FC chairman Eamon Murray (right) is presented with a sponsorship cheque from Colm and Luke McKendry and Ken McCurdy of McKendry Fabrications back in 2007. Photo: NI WORLD

Lee Henry, Una Henry, Trevor Gamble and Brian Henry pictured during the Portstewart FC Night at the Races in aid of injured players in 2007. Photo: NI WORLD

