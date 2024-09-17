A delve in the Coleraine Times archives has provided Seahawks photographs from between 2007 and 2010 including stand openings, sponsorship presentations, and some match action from Mullaghacall.
Have you some sporting success to share? We’d love to hear from you. Send your sport reports direct to Northern Ireland World - along with pictures and video. Just click here and select NI World from the menu.
1. RETRO
Trevor McKendry, Gary Taylor, Ian Cairns and Gary McKendry pictured during the Portstewart FC Night at the Races in aid of injured players back in 207. Photo: NI WORLD
2. RETRO
Clare Johnston of The Railway Arms who sponsored a Portstewart FC gamei 2007 pictured with Eamon Murray, club chairman. Photo: NI WORLD
3. RETRO
Portstewart FC chairman Eamon Murray (right) is presented with a sponsorship cheque from Colm and Luke McKendry and Ken McCurdy of McKendry Fabrications back in 2007. Photo: NI WORLD
4. RETRO
Lee Henry, Una Henry, Trevor Gamble and Brian Henry pictured during the Portstewart FC Night at the Races in aid of injured players in 2007. Photo: NI WORLD
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.