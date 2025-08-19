Students from Cambridge House Grammar School who received excellent results in their GCSE exams in 2014. INBT35-207ACplaceholder image
21 memory-jogging photos of Ballymena pupils receiving GCSE results from 2008-2017

By Helena McManus
Published 19th Aug 2025, 13:16 BST
With the exam results on the horizon, here’s a selection of GCSE celebrations from Ballymena schools between 2008 and 2017.

A delve into the Ballymena Times archive produced photos of young people enjoying success at Dunclug College, St Louis Grammar School, Slemish College, Cambridge House Grammar School, Ballymena Academy, St Patrick’s College, and Ballee Community High School – can you spot anyone you know?

Students from Dunclug College who received excellent results in their recent GCSE exams in 2014. INBT35-206AC

Students from Dunclug College who received excellent results in their recent GCSE exams in 2014. INBT35-206AC Photo: Alan McMullan

Celebrating GCSE results day at St Patrick's College in 2017.

Celebrating GCSE results day at St Patrick's College in 2017. Photo: Stephen Cooke

Some of the top GCSE achievers from Slemish College in 2015. INBT35-218AC

Some of the top GCSE achievers from Slemish College in 2015. INBT35-218AC Photo: NI World

Rachel McCloy, Megan Graham, Laura McKillop, John Fleck, Matthew Wright and Andrew White who were among the top achievers in GCSE at Cambridge House Grammar School in 2014. INBT35-208AC

Rachel McCloy, Megan Graham, Laura McKillop, John Fleck, Matthew Wright and Andrew White who were among the top achievers in GCSE at Cambridge House Grammar School in 2014. INBT35-208AC Photo: Alan McMullan

