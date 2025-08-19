A delve into the Ballymena Times archive produced photos of young people enjoying success at Dunclug College, St Louis Grammar School, Slemish College, Cambridge House Grammar School, Ballymena Academy, St Patrick’s College, and Ballee Community High School – can you spot anyone you know?
Students from Dunclug College who received excellent results in their recent GCSE exams in 2014. INBT35-206AC Photo: Alan McMullan
Celebrating GCSE results day at St Patrick's College in 2017. Photo: Stephen Cooke
Some of the top GCSE achievers from Slemish College in 2015. INBT35-218AC Photo: NI World
Rachel McCloy, Megan Graham, Laura McKillop, John Fleck, Matthew Wright and Andrew White who were among the top achievers in GCSE at Cambridge House Grammar School in 2014. INBT35-208AC Photo: Alan McMullan