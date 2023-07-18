21 terrific photos from 2007 nights out at the Kiln in Larne
Here’s a trip down memory lane for music and football fans from Larne who frequented the Kiln back in 2007.
By The Newsroom
Published 18th Jul 2023, 21:31 BST
The popular venue hosted the the Chaine Folk and Blues Festival in August of that year, while in June there was a Larne FC fundraiser featuring the Untouchables.
And earlier again, at the end of April 2007, the Kiln was home to a ‘Housekeepin’ DJ night.
The Larne Times archive offered up 22 photos from 16 years ago for readers to enjoy...
