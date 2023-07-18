Register
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Ben Wallace to step down as defence secretary
Commonwealth Games 2026 in doubt after Victoria cancels plans to host
Jeremy Vine reaches settlement over false BBC scandal allegations
Ronan Keating's brother killed in tragic car crash in Ireland
Wimbledon 2023: Carlos Alcaraz wins men’s singles final for first time
Jane Birkin dead: Singer and actress dies at the age of 76
Kelly McCorry, Jenna Jenkins, Megan O'Neill and Karlyn Reid enjoying 'Housekeepin' at the Kiln in 2007. Photo by: Peter RipponKelly McCorry, Jenna Jenkins, Megan O'Neill and Karlyn Reid enjoying 'Housekeepin' at the Kiln in 2007. Photo by: Peter Rippon
Kelly McCorry, Jenna Jenkins, Megan O'Neill and Karlyn Reid enjoying 'Housekeepin' at the Kiln in 2007. Photo by: Peter Rippon

21 terrific photos from 2007 nights out at the Kiln in Larne

Here’s a trip down memory lane for music and football fans from Larne who frequented the Kiln back in 2007.
By The Newsroom
Published 18th Jul 2023, 21:31 BST

The popular venue hosted the the Chaine Folk and Blues Festival in August of that year, while in June there was a Larne FC fundraiser featuring the Untouchables.

And earlier again, at the end of April 2007, the Kiln was home to a ‘Housekeepin’ DJ night.

The Larne Times archive offered up 22 photos from 16 years ago for readers to enjoy...

Music fans at the Kiln for the Chaine Folk and Blues Festival in 2007. Photo by: Peter Rippon

1. Kiln Classics

Music fans at the Kiln for the Chaine Folk and Blues Festival in 2007. Photo by: Peter Rippon Photo: Peter Rippon

Valerie and Alan Danso, Jasmin McAdam, Avril McCombe and Gillian and Chris McAdam enjoying the Larne Football Club night in the Kiln in 2007. Photo by: Peter Rippon

2. Kiln Classics

Valerie and Alan Danso, Jasmin McAdam, Avril McCombe and Gillian and Chris McAdam enjoying the Larne Football Club night in the Kiln in 2007. Photo by: Peter Rippon Photo: Peter Rippon

Marc Dobbin, Gleave Dobbin and Ryan Blair pictured at the Larne Football Club fundraiser in the Kiln. Photo by: Peter Rippon

3. Kiln Classics

Marc Dobbin, Gleave Dobbin and Ryan Blair pictured at the Larne Football Club fundraiser in the Kiln. Photo by: Peter Rippon Photo: Peter Rippon

Kerry Weir and Sarah Calwell pictured at the Larne FC fundraiser featuring the Untouchables in the Kiln back in 2007. Photo by: Peter Rippon

4. Kiln Classics

Kerry Weir and Sarah Calwell pictured at the Larne FC fundraiser featuring the Untouchables in the Kiln back in 2007. Photo by: Peter Rippon Photo: Peter Rippon

Next Page
Page 1 of 5
Related topics:LarneLarne FC