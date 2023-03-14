Are you even FROM Ballycastle if you’ve not had a night out at the Marine Hotel?

Here we take a look back through the photographic archives of the Coleraine and Ballymoney Times at various events and celebrations held at the seafront venue.

Looking back to 2006 and 2007 we feature various events from hurling presentation dinners, to Young Farmers’ Club dinners to charity galas, baby fairs and quizzes.

Take a scroll through these great memories and see if you can recognise anyone?

Retro Ballycastle U12 Indoor Hurlers pictured at their annual awards ceremony held in the Marine Hotel, Ballycastle in 2006

Retro Ballycastle U14 Footballers pictured at their annual dinner held in the Marine Hotel in 2006

Retro Ballycastle U10 Jnr Hurlers pictured at their annual dinner held in the Marine Hotel in 2006

Retro Ballycastle U8 and U6 pictured at their annual awards ceremony held in the Marine Hotel in 2006