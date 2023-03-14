Register
22 pictures of nights out at the Marine Hotel in Ballycastle

Are you even FROM Ballycastle if you’ve not had a night out at the Marine Hotel?

By Una Culkin
Published 14th Mar 2023, 12:34 GMT
Updated 14th Mar 2023, 12:35 GMT

Here we take a look back through the photographic archives of the Coleraine and Ballymoney Times at various events and celebrations held at the seafront venue.

Looking back to 2006 and 2007 we feature various events from hurling presentation dinners, to Young Farmers’ Club dinners to charity galas, baby fairs and quizzes.

Take a scroll through these great memories and see if you can recognise anyone?

Ballycastle U12 Indoor Hurlers pictured at their annual awards ceremony held in the Marine Hotel, Ballycastle in 2006

Ballycastle U14 Footballers pictured at their annual dinner held in the Marine Hotel in 2006

Ballycastle U10 Jnr Hurlers pictured at their annual dinner held in the Marine Hotel in 2006

Ballycastle U8 and U6 pictured at their annual awards ceremony held in the Marine Hotel in 2006

