Register
BREAKING

23 pictures: Memories of school formals for Our Lady of Lourdes and Ballymoney High School

The dresses, the hair dos, the tiaras, the rented suits and the corsages – all part and parcel of the school formal.
By Una Culkin
Published 16th Feb 2024, 15:03 GMT

Here we take a walk down memory lanes to the Noughties and those big nights that were the annual school formal. Looking back to 2006 and 2007, we feature Our Lady of Lourdes School and Ballymoney High School pupils at their formals.

See if you can spot anyone you know….

Michael and Kevin, who were pictured at Our Lady of Lourdes Formal back in 2008.

1. Retro

Michael and Kevin, who were pictured at Our Lady of Lourdes Formal back in 2008. Photo: NI World

Joseph and Tracy were all smiles at Our Lady of Lourdes Formal back in 2008.

2. Retro

Joseph and Tracy were all smiles at Our Lady of Lourdes Formal back in 2008. Photo: NI WORLD

Alana and Conor, who attended Our Lady of Lourdes School Formal back in 2008.

3. RETRO

Alana and Conor, who attended Our Lady of Lourdes School Formal back in 2008. Photo: NI WORLD

Our Lady of Lourdes teachers Miss McLaughlin and Mrs Buckley pictured at the school formal in 2008.

4. RETRO

Our Lady of Lourdes teachers Miss McLaughlin and Mrs Buckley pictured at the school formal in 2008. Photo: NI WORLD

Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:MemoriesBallymoney High School