Here we take a walk down memory lanes to the Noughties and those big nights that were the annual school formal. Looking back to 2006 and 2007, we feature Our Lady of Lourdes School and Ballymoney High School pupils at their formals.
See if you can spot anyone you know….
Michael and Kevin, who were pictured at Our Lady of Lourdes Formal back in 2008. Photo: NI World
Joseph and Tracy were all smiles at Our Lady of Lourdes Formal back in 2008. Photo: NI WORLD
Alana and Conor, who attended Our Lady of Lourdes School Formal back in 2008. Photo: NI WORLD
Our Lady of Lourdes teachers Miss McLaughlin and Mrs Buckley pictured at the school formal in 2008. Photo: NI WORLD