Register
BREAKING
Staff of Boots in Larne who organised a quiz in the Olderfleet Bars for MacMillan Cancer Support in 2010.Staff of Boots in Larne who organised a quiz in the Olderfleet Bars for MacMillan Cancer Support in 2010.
Staff of Boots in Larne who organised a quiz in the Olderfleet Bars for MacMillan Cancer Support in 2010.

24 fabulous photos from fundraising nights at Larne's Olderfleet Bars 2009-10

With nights out likely to be on the increase in the coming weeks, here’s a trip back in time to events at Larne’s Olderfleet Bars.
By The Newsroom
Published 16th Nov 2023, 18:03 GMT
Updated 16th Nov 2023, 18:17 GMT

A search in the Larne Times archive has shown quizzes and fundraisers were popular at the venue in 2009 and 2010. Among the organisations and charities featured are: Boots, Stena Line, Breast Cancer Awareness, Macmillan Cancer Support, the Green Party, Chernobyl Children’s Appeal, Parents Against Cancer and St John Ambulance.

Here are 24 photos for you to enjoy and reminisce over.

Nora Brown, Michelle Cahoon, Sarah Nixon, Cathryn Smyth and Lisa Burns enjoying the quiz in the Olderfleet Bars for MacMillan Cancer Support in 2010.

1. Night Out

Nora Brown, Michelle Cahoon, Sarah Nixon, Cathryn Smyth and Lisa Burns enjoying the quiz in the Olderfleet Bars for MacMillan Cancer Support in 2010. Photo: Peter Rippon

Jordanne McDowell, Susan Magill, Denise Magill and Eileen Magee at the quiz for MacMillan Cancer Support held in the Olderfleet Bars in 2010.

2. Night Out

Jordanne McDowell, Susan Magill, Denise Magill and Eileen Magee at the quiz for MacMillan Cancer Support held in the Olderfleet Bars in 2010. Photo: Peter Rippon

A team taking part in a Green Party quiz held at the Olderfleet Bar in 2010.

3. Night Out

A team taking part in a Green Party quiz held at the Olderfleet Bar in 2010. Photo: Peter Rippon

Nicole Wilson, Claire Service, Kim Service and Margaret Neill pictured at the St John Ambulance quiz in the Olderfleet Bars in 2010

4. NIght Out

Nicole Wilson, Claire Service, Kim Service and Margaret Neill pictured at the St John Ambulance quiz in the Olderfleet Bars in 2010 Photo: Peter Rippon

Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:LarneCancerParentsGreen Party