24 stylish photos from Larne High School formals 2007-08

Students and staff donned formal attire for celebrations at the Hilton Hotel, Templepatrick, and the Ross Park Hotel, Kells, as these photos from the Larne Times archive show.
Hopefully they bring back special memories of special occasions for all involved.
1. School Formal
Mervyn Mulholland, Holly Smyth, Gemma Carleton and Gareth McCrudden at a Larne High School formal. LT50-366-PR Photo: Peter Rippon
2. School Formal
Larne High School staff pictured at the school's 2008 formal held in the Rosspark Hotel. LT50-373-PR Photo: Peter Rippon
3. School Formal
Gillian Paisley and Ryan Loughlin at a Larne High School formal. LT50-375-PR Photo: Peter Rippon
4. School Formal
Graham McKee and Ruth Hamilton in Rosspark Hotel for a formal. LT50-374-PR Photo: Peter Rippon