24 stylish photos from Larne High School formals 2007-08

Published 10th Mar 2025, 16:22 BST
Updated 30th Apr 2025, 21:00 BST
Larne High School pupils were looking stylish at formal events in 2007-08.

Students and staff donned formal attire for celebrations at the Hilton Hotel, Templepatrick, and the Ross Park Hotel, Kells, as these photos from the Larne Times archive show.

Hopefully they bring back special memories of special occasions for all involved.

Mervyn Mulholland, Holly Smyth, Gemma Carleton and Gareth McCrudden at a Larne High School formal. LT50-366-PR

1. School Formal

Mervyn Mulholland, Holly Smyth, Gemma Carleton and Gareth McCrudden at a Larne High School formal. LT50-366-PR Photo: Peter Rippon

Larne High School staff pictured at the school's 2008 formal held in the Rosspark Hotel. LT50-373-PR

2. School Formal

Larne High School staff pictured at the school's 2008 formal held in the Rosspark Hotel. LT50-373-PR Photo: Peter Rippon

Gillian Paisley and Ryan Loughlin at a Larne High School formal. LT50-375-PR

3. School Formal

Gillian Paisley and Ryan Loughlin at a Larne High School formal. LT50-375-PR Photo: Peter Rippon

Graham McKee and Ruth Hamilton in Rosspark Hotel for a formal. LT50-374-PR

4. School Formal

Graham McKee and Ruth Hamilton in Rosspark Hotel for a formal. LT50-374-PR Photo: Peter Rippon

