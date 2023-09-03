Register
BREAKING
Republican leader Mitch McConnell freezes for second time in weeks
AEW fire CM Punk after backstage incident at London show
Swastikas carved into dead pigeons - two arrested
House prices wobble - making homes more affordable for wannabe owners
Wilko confirms job losses as rescue bid falls through
The 1975 announce massive UK tour 2024 - List of dates & tickets
Lynda Bryans (centre) from UTV was speaking at the South Antrim Rural Network Community Health Fair at Corrs Corner Hotel in 2010 and was pictured with Wendy Kerr (SARN), Emma Keenan (development officer SARN), Danielle Gallagher (Bereaved by Suicide Project) and Janine Gaston (NHSCT).Lynda Bryans (centre) from UTV was speaking at the South Antrim Rural Network Community Health Fair at Corrs Corner Hotel in 2010 and was pictured with Wendy Kerr (SARN), Emma Keenan (development officer SARN), Danielle Gallagher (Bereaved by Suicide Project) and Janine Gaston (NHSCT).
Lynda Bryans (centre) from UTV was speaking at the South Antrim Rural Network Community Health Fair at Corrs Corner Hotel in 2010 and was pictured with Wendy Kerr (SARN), Emma Keenan (development officer SARN), Danielle Gallagher (Bereaved by Suicide Project) and Janine Gaston (NHSCT).

24 super photos of big nights out and functions at Corrs Corner Hotel in 2010

If you enjoyed a big night out or special event at the Corrs Corner Hotel, Newtownabbey, in 2010, read on...
By The Newsroom
Published 3rd Sep 2023, 16:32 BST
Updated 3rd Sep 2023, 17:03 BST

A search in the Newtownabbey Times archive offered photos from Ophir RFC awards dinner, a May Bal hosted by Glengormley and Ballyclare Chamber of Trade, a South Antrim Rural Network Community Health Fair and charity efforts by the hotel.

Take a look at these pics and see if you can spot anyone you know.

Trevor Harris with Lorriane Craig and Roberta and Joe Smith during Ophir RFC's annual awards dinner.

1. Special Memories

Trevor Harris with Lorriane Craig and Roberta and Joe Smith during Ophir RFC's annual awards dinner. Photo: Freddie Parkinson

Jim and Hazel Kyle with friend and guests at the Ophir Rugby Football Club dinner in 2010..

2. Special Memories

Jim and Hazel Kyle with friend and guests at the Ophir Rugby Football Club dinner in 2010.. Photo: Freddie Parkinson

Glengormley Chamber of Trade and Ballyclare Chamber of Commernce hosted their May Ball at Corr's Corner Hotel in 2010. Pictured were Jane and Iain Patterson, Deputy Mayor Paula Bradley, Niall and Nichola McConkey and Suzanne McPhillips.

3. Special Memories

Glengormley Chamber of Trade and Ballyclare Chamber of Commernce hosted their May Ball at Corr's Corner Hotel in 2010. Pictured were Jane and Iain Patterson, Deputy Mayor Paula Bradley, Niall and Nichola McConkey and Suzanne McPhillips. Photo: Freddie Parkinson

Jim, Eveline, Julie and Gavin Robinson during the Ophir RFC annual awards dinner in 2010.

4. Special Memories

Jim, Eveline, Julie and Gavin Robinson during the Ophir RFC annual awards dinner in 2010. Photo: Freddie Parkinson

Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:Newtownabbey