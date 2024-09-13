Dating from between 2006 and 2019, the pictures include fundraisers and the football club’s 100th anniversary celebrations – plus a number of team and action shots.
Carla Devine, Elaine Robinson and Kim Armstrong in the Comrades Social Club in 2010. Photo: Contributed
Hillary McKenzie, Ashleigh Turkington, Mandy Bartley and Margaret at a charity night for the Alzheimer's Society at Ballyclare Comrades FC Social Club in 2006. Photo: Freddie Parkinson
Mrs Cilla Clugston celebrated her 80th Birthday in 2008 with her loved ones in Ballyclare Comrades Social Club. Photo: Freddie Parkinson
Janet McGreevey (centre) is presented with a cheque for £240 to go to Myeloma UK, after a charity football match in 2007 between Ballyclare Comrades and Kilbride Swifts in memory of Janet's late husband, Billy McGreevey. Janet received the cheque from the chairmen of the two teams, Trevor McCann and Des McKeown. Photo: Freddie Parkinson