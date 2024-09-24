Dating from between 2007 and 2016, the pictures include fundraisers and annual dinners – plus a number of team and action shots.
Have you some sporting success to share? We’d love to hear from you.
Send your sport reports direct to Northern Ireland World - along with pictures and video. Just click here and select NI World from the menu.
1. Club call
Elicia Dawson, Chantelle Chayne and Karis Lorrimer at the Nortel FC dinner in 2011. Photo: Ronnie Moore
2. Club call
Chris and Mandy took part in a Strictly Come Dancing fundraising event in the Nortel Club in aid of PIPS in 2016. Photo: Alistair Mawhinney
3. Club call
Claire and Robert took part in a Strictly Come Dancing fundraising event in aid of PIPs at the Nortel Club in 2016. Photo: Alistair Mawhinney
4. Club call
Luke and Sophie Millar with Jacob Sawyer at the Nortel family fun day in 2015. Photo: NI World