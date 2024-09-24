25 fab photos of life at Nortel FC 2007-2016

By Russell Keers
Published 24th Sep 2024, 14:29 BST
With the new football season underway, here’s a collection of photos from memorable moments involving Nortel FC and the Nortel/Standard Club to enjoy.

Dating from between 2007 and 2016, the pictures include fundraisers and annual dinners – plus a number of team and action shots.

Elicia Dawson, Chantelle Chayne and Karis Lorrimer at the Nortel FC dinner in 2011. Photo: Ronnie Moore

Chris and Mandy took part in a Strictly Come Dancing fundraising event in the Nortel Club in aid of PIPS in 2016. Photo: Alistair Mawhinney

Claire and Robert took part in a Strictly Come Dancing fundraising event in aid of PIPs at the Nortel Club in 2016. Photo: Alistair Mawhinney

Luke and Sophie Millar with Jacob Sawyer at the Nortel family fun day in 2015. Photo: NI World

