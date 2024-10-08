Dating from between 2007 and 2015, the pictures include fundraisers, family fun days and community engagement events – plus a number of team and action shots.
1. Club call
Andy McCrea (Cricket Development Officer), Artie Campbell (Club Captain) and Arthur Bowron (President) launched Templepatrick Cricket Club's 40th anniversary celebrations in 2009. Photo: Contributed
2. Club call
Rebecca McCrea painting Laura Beggs' face at a fun day at Templepatrick Cricket Club in 2007. Photo: Contributed
3. Club call
Christopher Clarke pictured at a Templepatrick Cricket Club fun day in 2007. Photo: Contributed
4. Club call
Beth McCrea enjoying the TCC family fun day in 2007. Photo: Contributed