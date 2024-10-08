25 fab photos of life at Templepatrick Cricket Club 2007-2015

By Russell Keers
Published 8th Oct 2024, 15:48 BST
Updated 8th Oct 2024, 16:29 BST
Following an historic season at The Cloughan, we’ve had a look through the Newtownabbey Times archive to find memorable moments involving Templepatrick Cricket Club from years gone by to enjoy.

Dating from between 2007 and 2015, the pictures include fundraisers, family fun days and community engagement events – plus a number of team and action shots.

Have you some sporting success to share? We’d love to hear from you.

Send your sport reports direct to Northern Ireland World - along with pictures and video. Just click here and select NI World from the menu.

Andy McCrea (Cricket Development Officer), Artie Campbell (Club Captain) and Arthur Bowron (President) launched Templepatrick Cricket Club's 40th anniversary celebrations in 2009.

1. Club call

Andy McCrea (Cricket Development Officer), Artie Campbell (Club Captain) and Arthur Bowron (President) launched Templepatrick Cricket Club's 40th anniversary celebrations in 2009. Photo: Contributed

Rebecca McCrea painting Laura Beggs' face at a fun day at Templepatrick Cricket Club in 2007.

2. Club call

Rebecca McCrea painting Laura Beggs' face at a fun day at Templepatrick Cricket Club in 2007. Photo: Contributed

Christopher Clarke pictured at a Templepatrick Cricket Club fun day in 2007.

3. Club call

Christopher Clarke pictured at a Templepatrick Cricket Club fun day in 2007. Photo: Contributed

Beth McCrea enjoying the TCC family fun day in 2007.

4. Club call

Beth McCrea enjoying the TCC family fun day in 2007. Photo: Contributed

Previous
1 / 7
Next Page
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice