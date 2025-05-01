25 fun-filled photos from May Day in Carrick 2008-13

By The Newsroom
Published 1st May 2025, 14:36 BST
Carrick’s May Day celebrations have proven popular down the years – especially when the sun shines at Marine Gardens.

A delve into the Carrick Times archive has provided photos from various events, including a May Day Extravaganza, May Fair and May Day family programme.

Here’s a selection of fun-filled images dating between 2008 and 2013.

Enjoying Carrick's May Day 2008 entertainment in Marine Gardens were Lori Singleton, Jeni-Leigh Patterson, Gaby Thompson and Chantelle Frankum. Ct19-057tc

Enjoying Carrick's May Day 2008 entertainment in Marine Gardens were Lori Singleton, Jeni-Leigh Patterson, Gaby Thompson and Chantelle Frankum. Ct19-057tc Photo: Tim Cully

Tori-Lee Robinson pictured here with mum Sonya says hello to 'Levi' the llama. INCT 19-432-RM

Tori-Lee Robinson pictured here with mum Sonya says hello to 'Levi' the llama. INCT 19-432-RM Photo: RM Studios

Pictured on May Day for Carrick Council's family fun event in 2010 were Sonya and Jamie Everest.

Pictured on May Day for Carrick Council's family fun event in 2010 were Sonya and Jamie Everest. Photo: Tim Cully

Stilt walkers Blackbeard and Jack Diamond providing the entertainment on May Day. INCT 19-435-RM

Stilt walkers Blackbeard and Jack Diamond providing the entertainment on May Day. INCT 19-435-RM Photo: RM Studios

