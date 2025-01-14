25 memory-jogging photos from Ballymoney Rugby Club nights out (2007-2010)

By The Newsroom
Published 14th Jan 2025, 14:57 BST
A delve into the Coleraine and Ballymoney Times archive has served up reminders of previous events.

We’ve found pictures from events staged at the Kilraughts Road club including fashion shows, YFC disco nights, RNLI fundraiser and a school reunion.

Hopefully these 25 photos bring back happy memories of colleagues and friends enjoying nights out.

Can you spot anyone you know?

Organisers of Tesco's Fashion Show which was held in Ballymoney Rugby Club in 2007. Included in the picture are Staff Members Jenna Cochrane and Johnny McClenaghan, Clothing Manager Michelle Drumm and little Molly Drumm.

Organisers of Tesco's Fashion Show which was held in Ballymoney Rugby Club in 2007. Included in the picture are Staff Members Jenna Cochrane and Johnny McClenaghan, Clothing Manager Michelle Drumm and little Molly Drumm.

Dalriada Class of 77 pictured at a reunion held at Ballymoney Rugby Club in 2007.

Dalriada Class of 77 pictured at a reunion held at Ballymoney Rugby Club in 2007.

A large group of youngsters who modelled at Tesco's Fashion Show held in Ballymoney Rugby Club in 2007.

A large group of youngsters who modelled at Tesco's Fashion Show held in Ballymoney Rugby Club in 2007.

Pictured enjoying a Dalriada Class of 77 reunion held at Ballymoney Rugby Club in 2007.

Pictured enjoying a Dalriada Class of 77 reunion held at Ballymoney Rugby Club in 2007.

