We’ve found pictures from events staged at the Kilraughts Road club including fashion shows, YFC disco nights, RNLI fundraiser and a school reunion.
Hopefully these 25 photos bring back happy memories of colleagues and friends enjoying nights out.
Can you spot anyone you know?
1. RETRO
Organisers of Tesco's Fashion Show which was held in Ballymoney Rugby Club in 2007. Included in the picture are Staff Members Jenna Cochrane and Johnny McClenaghan, Clothing Manager Michelle Drumm and little Molly Drumm. Photo: NI WORLD
2. RETRO
Dalriada Class of 77 pictured at a reunion held at Ballymoney Rugby Club in 2007. Photo: NI WORLD
3. RETRO
A large group of youngsters who modelled at Tesco's Fashion Show held in Ballymoney Rugby Club in 2007. Photo: NI WORLD
4. RETRO
Pictured enjoying a Dalriada Class of 77 reunion held at Ballymoney Rugby Club in 2007. Photo: NI WORLD
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.