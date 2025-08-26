Here we take a look back through our photographic archives at some memories of those first days at school from the 2000s.
There’s pictures of smiling little P1s (and some parents too) from schools in Garvagh, Ballycastle, Coleraine, Portrush, Portstewart, Ballycastle, Cloughmills and more.
Take a look and see if you can recognise anyone...
1. RETRO
OUR FIRST DAYS...Emma, Lily, Cora and Ellie having fun in DH Christie Memorial P1 in 2009. Photo: NI WORLD
2. RETRO
Garvagh Primary One class with teacher, Miss Julie Emery, and assistant, Mrs Helen Wilson in 2007. Photo: NI WORLD
3. RETRO
Donna Kerins, Primary One teacher at Ballycastle Integrated Primary School, pictured with parents during the Primary One open night in 2007. Photo: NI WORLD
4. RETRO
Geraldine Emmerson, Nursery Teacher at Ballycastle Integrated Primary School, pictured with parents during the Primary One open night in 2007. Photo: NI WORLD