25 photos from our archives looking back at those 'first days at school'

By The Newsroom
Published 26th Aug 2025, 12:22 BST
Updated 26th Aug 2025, 12:45 BST
It’s that time of year again – social media is flooded with photos of the little ones standing proudly at the front door, all kitted out and ready for their first day at school!

Here we take a look back through our photographic archives at some memories of those first days at school from the 2000s.

There’s pictures of smiling little P1s (and some parents too) from schools in Garvagh, Ballycastle, Coleraine, Portrush, Portstewart, Ballycastle, Cloughmills and more.

Take a look and see if you can recognise anyone...

OUR FIRST DAYS...Emma, Lily, Cora and Ellie having fun in DH Christie Memorial P1 in 2009.

1. RETRO

OUR FIRST DAYS...Emma, Lily, Cora and Ellie having fun in DH Christie Memorial P1 in 2009. Photo: NI WORLD

Garvagh Primary One class with teacher, Miss Julie Emery, and assistant, Mrs Helen Wilson in 2007.

2. RETRO

Garvagh Primary One class with teacher, Miss Julie Emery, and assistant, Mrs Helen Wilson in 2007. Photo: NI WORLD

Donna Kerins, Primary One teacher at Ballycastle Integrated Primary School, pictured with parents during the Primary One open night in 2007.

3. RETRO

Donna Kerins, Primary One teacher at Ballycastle Integrated Primary School, pictured with parents during the Primary One open night in 2007. Photo: NI WORLD

Geraldine Emmerson, Nursery Teacher at Ballycastle Integrated Primary School, pictured with parents during the Primary One open night in 2007.

4. RETRO

Geraldine Emmerson, Nursery Teacher at Ballycastle Integrated Primary School, pictured with parents during the Primary One open night in 2007. Photo: NI WORLD

Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:PortrushColeraineCloughmills
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice