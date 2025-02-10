The club will mark their 40 year anniversary with a special gala dinner at the Royal Court Hotel in Portrush on Saturday, March 29.

Guests are invited to ‘enjoy dinner, entertainment, and speeches reflecting on the club’s proud history and future’.

As the club looks back on 40 years of success, we have taken a look back through the photographic archives of the Ballymoney Times at some hockey highlights.

See if you can recognise anyone...

1 . RETRO X FACTOR. Ballymoney Hockey Players Kate Ruddock, Maria Doherty and Megan Frazer in full song, as they entertain their fellow players at the annual dinner and awards evening, held in Bushfoot Golf Club in 2009 Photo: NI WORLD

2 . RETRO IMPROVING. Ballymoney Hockey Club President, Arlene McVicker, pictured along with the club's Most Improved Player of the Year in 2008.. They are, Lauren Mullan (joint 2nds), Megan Frazer (1sts), Laura Watters, (joint 2nd), Danielle Stewart (U-14), Ciara McGuigan (3rds) and Sally Stewart-Moore (1st). Photo: NI WORLD

3 . RETRO ELECTED. Diane Kirgan, who has been elected as President of Ballymoney Hockey Club, pictured being congratulated on her post by outgoing President, Arlene McVicker in 2008. Photo: NI WORLD

4 . RETRO HOCKEY TALK WOMEN. Irish International hockey players, Bridget McKeever and Sammy-Jo Greer, pictured with Ballymoney Hockey Club manager, Liz Lamont in 2008. Photo: NI WORLD