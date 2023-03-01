It’s one of the best known bars in Ballymoney.

Here we take a look back through our archives at some of the great nights out at Joey’s Bar in Ballymoney.

There are darts presentations, fundraising quizzes and a special anniversary celebration for the bar itself.

Take a wander down memory lane to see if you recognise any of the faces?

Organisers of a Table Quiz at Joey's Bar in aid of Little Acorns Toddler & Parents Group and the Mill Youth Club, Balnamore back in 2007. Included in the picture are Lorraine Lynch, Diane McMullan and Valerie Davis

Pictured enjoying a Table Quiz at Joey's Bar in aid of Little Acorns Toddler & Parents Group and the Mill Youth Club, Balnamore back in 2007

Pictured at a Night at the Races to raise funds for motorbike racer, James McCann (left) at Joey's Bar back in 2007 are his wife, Audrey, Paul Stewart and Claire Tosh.BM22-069SC.

Pictured at a Table Quiz at Joey's Bar in aid of Little Acorns Toddler & Parents Group and the Mill Youth Club, Balnamore back in 2007