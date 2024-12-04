26 fab festive photos from memorable Christmas events at Newtownabbey schools (2006-2016)

By Russell Keers
Published 4th Dec 2024, 16:32 BST
With the festive season well underway, many residents will be attending Christmas events at schools across the region over the coming weeks.

Events such as plays, carol services and craft fairs will be staged at secondary schools between now and the end of term.

We’ve had a look through the Newtownabbey Times archive to find some amazing pictures from events at schools across the borough between 2006 and 2016.

Can you spot anyone you know?

1. Festive memories

Glengormley High pupils Chloe Gamble, Kirsty McLearnon and Hannah Radcliffe are pictured with past student, Dean McCullough, who was visiting the Ballyclare Road school ahead of performing in the Christmas pantomime, Cinderella, at the Grand Opera House in 2012. Photo: Freddie Parkinson

2. Festive memories

Sarah Stewart and Hannah Scullion performed at Ballyclare High School's Christmas carol service in 2015. Photo: Phillip Byrne

3. Festive memories

Charlotte White and Fiona McIlroy played their violins at the Ballyclare High School Christmas carol service in 2015. Photo: Phillip Byrne

4. Festive memories

Jack Tweed and Thomas Cox performed at the Ballyclare High School Christmas carol service in 2015. Photo: Phillip Byrne

