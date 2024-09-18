26 great photos of life at Coleraine Cricket Club 2007-10

By The Newsroom
Published 18th Sep 2024, 14:56 BST
With the cricket season drawing to a close, here’s a timely reminder of the wider role Coleraine Cricket Club plays in the community.

A delve in the Coleraine Times archives has provided photographs from between 2007 and 2010 including match photos, team pictures and youth tournaments.

IN TRAINING...Coleraine Cricket Club members pictured before a training session in 2007.

Clare Bartlett and Kerry Morrow pictured during the Coleraine Cricket Club junior coaching session in 2007.

The under-12 age group with coach Neil Morrison during the Coleraine Cricket Club junior coaching in 2007.

The under-16 age group with coach Michael Bullock during the Coleraine Cricket Club junior coaching in 2007.

