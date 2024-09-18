A delve in the Coleraine Times archives has provided photographs from between 2007 and 2010 including match photos, team pictures and youth tournaments.
Have you some sporting success to share? We’d love to hear from you. Send your sport reports direct to Northern Ireland World - along with pictures and video. Just click here and select NI World from the menu.
1. RETRO
IN TRAINING...Coleraine Cricket Club members pictured before a training session in 2007. Photo: NI WORLD
2. RETRO
Clare Bartlett and Kerry Morrow pictured during the Coleraine Cricket Club junior coaching session in 2007. Photo: NI WORLD
3. RETRO
The under-12 age group with coach Neil Morrison during the Coleraine Cricket Club junior coaching in 2007. Photo: NI WORLD
4. RETRO
The under-16 age group with coach Michael Bullock during the Coleraine Cricket Club junior coaching in 2007. Photo: NI WORLD
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.