26 memory-jogging photos from Larne's Community Alive 2011 celebrations

By The Newsroom
Published 11th Jul 2025, 16:04 BST
Community spirit was at the centre of a special programmes of events in Larne in 2011.

Dance, sport, craft, drama and much more was celebrated before the ‘Grand Finale’ of the Community Alive initiative.

Many organisations invested their time and effort in the celebration as these photos from the Larne Times archive show.

1. Community Alive

Gareth Wright, community rugby officer, is pictured with children who attended the rugby training session at the Cliff as part of the Larne Community Alive Sports Day. INLT 04-031-PSB Photo: Phillip Byrne

2. Community Alive

Enjoying the dance class at the Community Alive event at Larne Leisure Centre in 2011. INLT 02-010-PSB Photo: Phillip Byrne

3. Community Alive

Dance instructor Stacey Maguire puts these ladies through their paces at the dance class during the Community Alive event at Larne Leisure Centre in 2011. INLT 02-009-PSB Photo: Phillip Byrne

4. Community Alive

Brenda Ashbridge and children Indigo and Cyan attended the dance class at the Community Alive event at Larne Leisure Centre. INLT 02-008-PSB Photo: Phillip Byrne

