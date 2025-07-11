26 memory-jogging photos from Larne's Community Alive 2011 celebrations

Dance, sport, craft, drama and much more was celebrated before the ‘Grand Finale’ of the Community Alive initiative.
Many organisations invested their time and effort in the celebration as these photos from the Larne Times archive show.
1. Community Alive
Gareth Wright, community rugby officer, is pictured with children who attended the rugby training session at the Cliff as part of the Larne Community Alive Sports Day. INLT 04-031-PSB Photo: Phillip Byrne
2. Community Alive
Enjoying the dance class at the Community Alive event at Larne Leisure Centre in 2011. INLT 02-010-PSB Photo: Phillip Byrne
3. Community Alive
Dance instructor Stacey Maguire puts these ladies through their paces at the dance class during the Community Alive event at Larne Leisure Centre in 2011. INLT 02-009-PSB Photo: Phillip Byrne
4. Community Alive
Brenda Ashbridge and children Indigo and Cyan attended the dance class at the Community Alive event at Larne Leisure Centre. INLT 02-008-PSB Photo: Phillip Byrne
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.