26 memory-jogging photos of Carrickfergus pupils receiving GCSE results: 2013-2018

With the exam results on the horizon, here’s a selection of GCSE celebrations from Carrickfergus schools between 2013 and 2018.
By Helena McManus
Published 22nd Aug 2023, 16:22 BST
Updated 22nd Aug 2023, 16:23 BST

A delve into the Carrick Times archive produced photos of young people enjoying success at Carrickfergus Grammar School, Ulidia Integrated College, Carrickfergus College, and Downshire School – can you spot anyone you know?

Ryan McCrory and his mum, Kerrie were all smiles with his GCSE results at Downshire School in 2014. Ryan obtained 2As, 4Bs and 2C grades. INCT 36-206-AM

Ryan McCrory and his mum, Kerrie were all smiles with his GCSE results at Downshire School in 2014. Ryan obtained 2As, 4Bs and 2C grades. INCT 36-206-AM Photo: Alistair Mawhinney

Ulidia students Reuben Dundas and Suny Fong receive their GCSE results in 2014. INCT 36-215-AM

Ulidia students Reuben Dundas and Suny Fong receive their GCSE results in 2014. INCT 36-215-AM Photo: Alistair Mawhinney

Carrickfergus Grammar School's top achieving GCSE students in 2016. INCT 35-006-PSB

Carrickfergus Grammar School's top achieving GCSE students in 2016. INCT 35-006-PSB Photo: Phillip Byrne

Carrickfergus College students Jack Chalmers, Courtney Brown and Joshua Lown with their GCSE results in 2013. INCT 35-006-PSB

Carrickfergus College students Jack Chalmers, Courtney Brown and Joshua Lown with their GCSE results in 2013. INCT 35-006-PSB Photo: Phillip Byrne

