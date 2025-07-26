26 rocking good photos from Larne Battle of the Bands contests 2007-10

A search in the Larne Times archive uncovered photos from Battle of the Bands challenges at the McNeill Theatre and First Larne Presbyterian Church Halls.
Here are 26 photos from the contests that hit the right note with participants and spectators alike.
1. Showcase
'Shotgun' won the Larne Alive Battle of the Bands competition at the McNeill Theatre in 2007. LT34-383-PR Photo: P Rippon
2. Showcase
Getting the crowd warmed up at the 2007 Battle of the Bands. LT34-387-PR Photo: P Rippon
3. Showcase
On stage with the Rattling Locks at the Battle of the Bands in First Larne Presbyterian Church Halls in 2010. LT32-326-PR Photo: P Rippon
4. Showcase
The Flying Gypsies were kept in suspense backstage at Battle of the Bands. LT34-385-PR Photo: P Rippon
