26 rocking good photos from Larne Battle of the Bands contests 2007-10

By The Newsroom
Published 26th Jul 2025, 15:57 BST
Budding music stars were showcasing their talent at Larne venues between 2007 and 2010.

A search in the Larne Times archive uncovered photos from Battle of the Bands challenges at the McNeill Theatre and First Larne Presbyterian Church Halls.

Here are 26 photos from the contests that hit the right note with participants and spectators alike.

'Shotgun' won the Larne Alive Battle of the Bands competition at the McNeill Theatre in 2007. LT34-383-PR

1. Showcase

'Shotgun' won the Larne Alive Battle of the Bands competition at the McNeill Theatre in 2007. LT34-383-PR Photo: P Rippon

Getting the crowd warmed up at the 2007 Battle of the Bands. LT34-387-PR

2. Showcase

Getting the crowd warmed up at the 2007 Battle of the Bands. LT34-387-PR Photo: P Rippon

On stage with the Rattling Locks at the Battle of the Bands in First Larne Presbyterian Church Halls in 2010. LT32-326-PR

3. Showcase

On stage with the Rattling Locks at the Battle of the Bands in First Larne Presbyterian Church Halls in 2010. LT32-326-PR Photo: P Rippon

The Flying Gypsies were kept in suspense backstage at Battle of the Bands. LT34-385-PR

4. Showcase

The Flying Gypsies were kept in suspense backstage at Battle of the Bands. LT34-385-PR Photo: P Rippon

Previous
1 / 7
Next Page
Related topics:Larne
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice