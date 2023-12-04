Register
Karen and Don Croy, Kachela and Glen Murray and Joanne and Paul Hewitt at the 2010 Olderfleet Liverpool FC Supporters' Club dinner.

26 super photos of Olderfleet Liverpool Supporters' Club hosting Anfield legends in Larne 2008-10

Liverpool fans – including many in Larne – endured a white-knuckle ride before their team triumphed in a seven-goal Premier League thriller against Fulham at the weekend.
Between the years 2008 and 2010 members of the Olderfleet Liverpool Supporters’ Club were thrilled to meet some of the Anfield club’s finest footballers including Ian St John, Ian Callaghan, Ron Yates, David Fairclough and Ronnie Whelan when they made guest appearances at the annual dinner.

Here’s a reminder in 26 photos from the Larne Times archives of the events held at the Halfway House Hotel, Highways Hotel, and Larne Masonic Centre respectively.

Special guests Ronnie Whelan and David Fairclough with committee members of the Olderfleet Liverpool FC Supporters' Club, Larne Branch during the dinner dance at the Halfway House Hotel in 2008

Special guests Ronnie Whelan and David Fairclough with committee members of the Olderfleet Liverpool FC Supporters' Club, Larne Branch during the dinner dance at the Halfway House Hotel in 2008 Photo: Peter Rippon

Anne and Brian Lilley and Norma and Jim Elliott with Ian Callaghan and Ron Yates at the Olderfleet Larne Liverpool Supporters' Club dinner in the Highways Hotel back in 2009.

Anne and Brian Lilley and Norma and Jim Elliott with Ian Callaghan and Ron Yates at the Olderfleet Larne Liverpool Supporters' Club dinner in the Highways Hotel back in 2009. Photo: Peter Rippon

Jackie Maguire and Kerri Galway at the Olderfleet Larne Liverpool FC Supporters' Club dinner in the Highways Hotel in 2009.

Jackie Maguire and Kerri Galway at the Olderfleet Larne Liverpool FC Supporters' Club dinner in the Highways Hotel in 2009. Photo: Peter Rippon

At the dinner in 2009, former Liverpool captain Ron Yates was pictured signing a photograph of himself lifting the 1965 FA Cup. With him were Graham, Steven, Sandra and James McCloy, Karla Nicholas and Ian Callaghan.

At the dinner in 2009, former Liverpool captain Ron Yates was pictured signing a photograph of himself lifting the 1965 FA Cup. With him were Graham, Steven, Sandra and James McCloy, Karla Nicholas and Ian Callaghan. Photo: Peter Rippon

