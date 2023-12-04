26 super photos of Olderfleet Liverpool Supporters' Club hosting Anfield legends in Larne 2008-10
Liverpool fans – including many in Larne – endured a white-knuckle ride before their team triumphed in a seven-goal Premier League thriller against Fulham at the weekend.
Between the years 2008 and 2010 members of the Olderfleet Liverpool Supporters’ Club were thrilled to meet some of the Anfield club’s finest footballers including Ian St John, Ian Callaghan, Ron Yates, David Fairclough and Ronnie Whelan when they made guest appearances at the annual dinner.
Here’s a reminder in 26 photos from the Larne Times archives of the events held at the Halfway House Hotel, Highways Hotel, and Larne Masonic Centre respectively.
