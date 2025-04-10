27 fun-filled photos from Easter celebrations in Carrick 2011-14

By The Newsroom
Published 10th Apr 2025, 20:48 BST
The run up to Easter has seen Carrickfergus, like many other parts of the province, bask in glorious sunshine.

Fine weather was also the case back in 2014 with short sleeves and Easter bonnets aplenty at Marine Gardens on the bank holiday Monday.

However, indoor celebrations were the order of the day for an Eggstravaganza in 2013, a fun day in 2012 and Humpty's Easter Show in 2011 – all held at the Civic Centre.

These happy holiday memories are courtesy of the Carrick Times archive.

Joshua, Lianne and Nathan Band with some fancy balloons at the Civic Centre. INCT 17-408-RM

1. Easter Fun

Joshua, Lianne and Nathan Band with some fancy balloons at the Civic Centre. INCT 17-408-RM Photo: Ronnie Moore, RM Studios

Nina and Cristina Brown enjoyed the Easter show at the Civic Centre. INCT 17-404-RM

2. Easter Fun

Nina and Cristina Brown enjoyed the Easter show at the Civic Centre. INCT 17-404-RM Photo: Ronnie Moore, RM Studios

Humpty Dumpty and the Gingerbread Man made their appearance much to the delight of the kids at this Easter event in Carrick. INCT 17-413-RM

3. Easter Fun

Humpty Dumpty and the Gingerbread Man made their appearance much to the delight of the kids at this Easter event in Carrick. INCT 17-413-RM Photo: Ronnie Moore, RM Studios

Easter fun for Sonia and Chloe Craney INCT 17-405-RM

4. Easter Fun

Easter fun for Sonia and Chloe Craney INCT 17-405-RM Photo: Ronnie Moore, RM Studios

Previous
1 / 7
Next Page
Related topics:CarrickCarrickfergusMarine Gardens
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice