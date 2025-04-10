27 fun-filled photos from Easter celebrations in Carrick 2011-14

Fine weather was also the case back in 2014 with short sleeves and Easter bonnets aplenty at Marine Gardens on the bank holiday Monday.
However, indoor celebrations were the order of the day for an Eggstravaganza in 2013, a fun day in 2012 and Humpty's Easter Show in 2011 – all held at the Civic Centre.
These happy holiday memories are courtesy of the Carrick Times archive.
1. Easter Fun
Joshua, Lianne and Nathan Band with some fancy balloons at the Civic Centre. INCT 17-408-RM Photo: Ronnie Moore, RM Studios
2. Easter Fun
Nina and Cristina Brown enjoyed the Easter show at the Civic Centre. INCT 17-404-RM Photo: Ronnie Moore, RM Studios
3. Easter Fun
Humpty Dumpty and the Gingerbread Man made their appearance much to the delight of the kids at this Easter event in Carrick. INCT 17-413-RM Photo: Ronnie Moore, RM Studios
4. Easter Fun
Easter fun for Sonia and Chloe Craney INCT 17-405-RM Photo: Ronnie Moore, RM Studios
