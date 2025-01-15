We’ve found pictures from events staged at the Rugby Avenue club including fashion shows, quiz nights and a hospital staff fancy dress disco.
Hopefully these 27 photos bring back happy memories of colleagues and friends enjoying nights out.
Can you spot anyone you know?
1. RETRO
HERE COME THE GIRLS...Colleen Dobbin, Olivia Biesty, Chloe Neill, Sophie Craig and Shannon Henry who modelled during the 'Fashion Show With A Difference' in aid of Action Cancer and Killowen Parish Church held in Coleraine Rugby Club in 2010. Photo: NI WORLD
2. RETRO
This group was pictured at the Causeway Hospital Domestic Services staff Halloween Party at Coleraine Rugby Club in aid of Breast Cancer Foundation in 2010. Photo: NI WORLD
3. RETRO
Debbie Connor, Marie Mailey and Angela Doherty who organised the Causeway Hospital Domestic Services staff Halloween Party at Coleraine Rugby Club in aid of Breast Cancer Foundation in 2010. Photo: NI WORLD
4. RETRO
Staff having a great night during the Causeway Hospital Domestic Services staff Halloween Party at Coleraine Rugby Club in aid of Breast Cancer Foundation in 2010. Photo: NI WORLD
