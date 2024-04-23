27 of the best pictures from years gone by at primary schools in and around Lurgan

We hope the pictures bring back lots of memories so sit back and roll back the years – you never know who you might see!
1. Schoolday memories
The Waringstown Primary School pupils who gained first, second and third places at the Portadown Speech and Drama Festival in 2010. With them is teacher Mrs Jill Usher. Photo: National World
2. Schoolday memories
The class winners and runners up at the King's Park Primary School 'design a real egg for Easter' competition in March 2010 which was judged by Cara Coleman of Orange Tree Crafts. Photo: National World
3. Schoolday memories
Ceara School pupils and staff meet Irish President Mary McAleese in December 2010. Photo: National World
4. Schoolday memories
Mr Terry Shields, principal of King's Park Primary School with the overall winners of the 'design a real egg for Easter' competition in March 2010. They are Catherine Cowan, Leah Henning, Ethan Thompson and Chloe Leathem. Photo: National World