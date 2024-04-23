Ciara Burns, community energy worker with TADA gives reuseable bags and low wattage bulbs to St Mary's PS pupils Eoin McVeigh, Kevin O'Hagan and Danny McAllinden at the energy saving advice day in 2007.Ciara Burns, community energy worker with TADA gives reuseable bags and low wattage bulbs to St Mary's PS pupils Eoin McVeigh, Kevin O'Hagan and Danny McAllinden at the energy saving advice day in 2007.
Ciara Burns, community energy worker with TADA gives reuseable bags and low wattage bulbs to St Mary's PS pupils Eoin McVeigh, Kevin O'Hagan and Danny McAllinden at the energy saving advice day in 2007.

27 of the best pictures from years gone by at primary schools in and around Lurgan

Go to the top of the class if you spot someone you know in this great collection of photos from our archives featuring school life in the Lurgan area in years gone by.
By Valerie Martin
Published 23rd Apr 2024, 17:17 BST

We hope the pictures bring back lots of memories so sit back and roll back the years – you never know who you might see!

The Waringstown Primary School pupils who gained first, second and third places at the Portadown Speech and Drama Festival in 2010. With them is teacher Mrs Jill Usher.

The class winners and runners up at the King's Park Primary School 'design a real egg for Easter' competition in March 2010 which was judged by Cara Coleman of Orange Tree Crafts.

Ceara School pupils and staff meet Irish President Mary McAleese in December 2010.

Mr Terry Shields, principal of King's Park Primary School with the overall winners of the 'design a real egg for Easter' competition in March 2010. They are Catherine Cowan, Leah Henning, Ethan Thompson and Chloe Leathem.

