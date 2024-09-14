28 great photos of life at Carrickfergus Cricket Club 2007-10

A delve in the Carrick Times archives has provided photographs from between 2007 and 2010 including dinners, functions, and some match action from the Middle Road venue.
1. Club Call
Pictured at Carrick Cricket Club for the 2010 prize night were Max and Alistair Burton and Karen Swann. Photo: Tim Cully
2. Club Call
Darin Preston, Wesley and Rhonda Green in Carrick Cricket Club at a 2010 fundraiser in aid of the Ulster Cancer Foundation Photo: Ronnie Moore
3. Club Call
Billy Crothers, Graham Osborne, Brian Atchison and John Ross present Stephanie Butler with a cheque for the Hospice. The guys bravely raised the funds by performing 'The Full Monty' at Carrick Cricket Club in 2009 Photo: Ronnie Moore
4. Club Call
Liza Davies, Cathie Harrison and Jackie Kelly at 2010 fundraiser in the club. Photo: Ronnie Moore
