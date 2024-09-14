28 great photos of life at Carrickfergus Cricket Club 2007-10

By The Newsroom
Published 14th Sep 2024, 14:58 BST
Updated 14th Sep 2024, 15:10 BST
With the cricket season drawing to a close, here’s a timely reminder of the wider role Carrickfergus Cricket Club plays in the community.

A delve in the Carrick Times archives has provided photographs from between 2007 and 2010 including dinners, functions, and some match action from the Middle Road venue.

Pictured at Carrick Cricket Club for the 2010 prize night were Max and Alistair Burton and Karen Swann.

Pictured at Carrick Cricket Club for the 2010 prize night were Max and Alistair Burton and Karen Swann. Photo: Tim Cully

Darin Preston, Wesley and Rhonda Green in Carrick Cricket Club at a 2010 fundraiser in aid of the Ulster Cancer Foundation

Darin Preston, Wesley and Rhonda Green in Carrick Cricket Club at a 2010 fundraiser in aid of the Ulster Cancer Foundation Photo: Ronnie Moore

Billy Crothers, Graham Osborne, Brian Atchison and John Ross present Stephanie Butler with a cheque for the Hospice. The guys bravely raised the funds by performing 'The Full Monty' at Carrick Cricket Club in 2009

Billy Crothers, Graham Osborne, Brian Atchison and John Ross present Stephanie Butler with a cheque for the Hospice. The guys bravely raised the funds by performing 'The Full Monty' at Carrick Cricket Club in 2009 Photo: Ronnie Moore

Liza Davies, Cathie Harrison and Jackie Kelly at 2010 fundraiser in the club.

Liza Davies, Cathie Harrison and Jackie Kelly at 2010 fundraiser in the club. Photo: Ronnie Moore

