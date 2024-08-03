School was out and sports camps and summer schemes filled the days with activities galore. Make sure to check out these pictures … you never know who you might see in this collection of summer holiday fun.
Zoe Mitchell and Stephanie Moffett take a break from the tennis at the Lurgan Youth Annex Summer Scheme in July 2007. Photo: National World
Deputy Mayor Kenneth Twyble chats to the children at the tumble tots gymnastics class at Craigavon Leisure Centre back in July 2007. Included are coaches Robert Geary, Julieanne Tazzioli and Erin Doherty. Photo: National World
The Sport for Fun group at Craigavon Leisure Centre, organised by the Brownlow Sports Trust, pitured in July 2007. Included are Deputy Mayor Kenneth Twyble, Stuart England, centre manager, Emma McGuinness and Joanne McCarthy, coaches. Photo: National World
The gymnastics beginers class at Craigavon Leisure Centre in July 2007. Included are Deputy Mayor Kenneth Twyble and coaches Erin Doherty, Robert Geary and Julieanne Tazzioli. Photo: National World