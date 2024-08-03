28 great pictures of summertime fun in Lurgan back in 2007

Enjoy a trip down memory lane with these photos of great summer fun back in 2007 from the Lurgan Mail archives.

School was out and sports camps and summer schemes filled the days with activities galore. Make sure to check out these pictures … you never know who you might see in this collection of summer holiday fun.

Zoe Mitchell and Stephanie Moffett take a break from the tennis at the Lurgan Youth Annex Summer Scheme in July 2007. Photo: National World

Deputy Mayor Kenneth Twyble chats to the children at the tumble tots gymnastics class at Craigavon Leisure Centre back in July 2007. Included are coaches Robert Geary, Julieanne Tazzioli and Erin Doherty. Photo: National World

The Sport for Fun group at Craigavon Leisure Centre, organised by the Brownlow Sports Trust, pitured in July 2007. Included are Deputy Mayor Kenneth Twyble, Stuart England, centre manager, Emma McGuinness and Joanne McCarthy, coaches. Photo: National World

The gymnastics beginers class at Craigavon Leisure Centre in July 2007. Included are Deputy Mayor Kenneth Twyble and coaches Erin Doherty, Robert Geary and Julieanne Tazzioli. Photo: National World

