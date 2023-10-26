Register
Attending the 2007 Carrick Business Awards were Eunan McKenna, Claire Summers, Charlene Scanlon, Jean McCabe and Karen Balloch.Attending the 2007 Carrick Business Awards were Eunan McKenna, Claire Summers, Charlene Scanlon, Jean McCabe and Karen Balloch.
28 splendid photos from Carrickfergus Business and Community Awards 2006/07

With the awards and dinner season upon us, a search in the Carrick Times archive has thrown up photos from two celebrations in the town.
Published 26th Oct 2023, 18:32 BST
Updated 26th Oct 2023, 18:44 BST

The Carrick Business Awards were held at the (then) Clarion Hotel in 2006 and the following year the same venue hosted the Carrickfergus Business and Community Awards.

If you went along to the events, were a winner or knew someone who was, hopefully these photos will bring back happy memories.

Les McCracken presented the Best New Business Award to Julie McCay and Laura Pauls of the Nail Room in 2007.

Les McCracken presented the Best New Business Award to Julie McCay and Laura Pauls of the Nail Room in 2007. Photo: Tim Cully

Carrick Women's Forum members attended the Business and Community Awards in 2007.

Carrick Women's Forum members attended the Business and Community Awards in 2007. Photo: Tim Cully

The Best Eating Establishment in 2006 went to Café Verona with Les McCracken presenting Anne McKenzie and Victor Pimenta with the award, included was compere Noel Thompson.

The Best Eating Establishment in 2006 went to Café Verona with Les McCracken presenting Anne McKenzie and Victor Pimenta with the award, included was compere Noel Thompson. Photo: Tim Cully

Carrick Enterprise was the winner of the Best Business Premises Award in 2006. Pictured were Noel Thompson, Robert Gillespie, Kelli Bagchus, Bill Adamson and Lorna Shiels.

Carrick Enterprise was the winner of the Best Business Premises Award in 2006. Pictured were Noel Thompson, Robert Gillespie, Kelli Bagchus, Bill Adamson and Lorna Shiels. Photo: Tim Cully

