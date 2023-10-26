28 splendid photos from Carrickfergus Business and Community Awards 2006/07
With the awards and dinner season upon us, a search in the Carrick Times archive has thrown up photos from two celebrations in the town.
Published 26th Oct 2023, 18:32 BST
Updated 26th Oct 2023, 18:44 BST
The Carrick Business Awards were held at the (then) Clarion Hotel in 2006 and the following year the same venue hosted the Carrickfergus Business and Community Awards.
If you went along to the events, were a winner or knew someone who was, hopefully these photos will bring back happy memories.
